RBI’s Digital Payments Index increases across all parameters

The Reserve Bank of India’s Digital Payments Index (RBI-DPI) has increased to 445.50 as against 418.77 for September 2023. This was 395.57 in March 2023.

The RBI had been publishing a composite Reserve Bank of India – Digital Payments Index since January 1, 2021 with March 2018 as base to capture the extent of digitisation of payments across the country.

“The RBI-DPI index has increased across all parameters driven by significant growth in payment performance and payment infrastructure across the country over the period,” the central bank said.