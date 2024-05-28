GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

RBI unveils Pravaah portal, Retail Direct Mobile App and FinTech Repository

Published - May 28, 2024 10:41 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday unveiled three major initiatives of the Reserve Bank, namely the Pravaah portal, the Retail Direct Mobile App and a FinTech Repository.

These initiatives were earlier announced as part of RBI’s bi-monthly Statement on Development and Regulatory Policies in April 2023, April 2024 and December 2023 respectively.

The Pravaah portal will make it convenient for any individual or entity to apply online for various regulatory approvals in a seamless manner. This portal will also enhance the efficiency of various processes related to granting of regulatory approvals and clearances by the Reserve Bank, the banking regulator said.

The Retail Direct Mobile App will provide retail investors a seamless and convenient access to the retail direct platform and provide ease of transacting in government securities (G-Secs), it added.

The Fintech Repository will contain information on rich repository of data on Indian FinTech firms for a better understanding of the sector from a regulatory perspective and facilitate in designing appropriate policy approaches, it further said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.