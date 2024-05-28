RBI unveils Pravaah portal, Retail Direct Mobile App and FinTech Repository

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday unveiled three major initiatives of the Reserve Bank, namely the Pravaah portal, the Retail Direct Mobile App and a FinTech Repository.

These initiatives were earlier announced as part of RBI’s bi-monthly Statement on Development and Regulatory Policies in April 2023, April 2024 and December 2023 respectively.

The Pravaah portal will make it convenient for any individual or entity to apply online for various regulatory approvals in a seamless manner. This portal will also enhance the efficiency of various processes related to granting of regulatory approvals and clearances by the Reserve Bank, the banking regulator said.

The Retail Direct Mobile App will provide retail investors a seamless and convenient access to the retail direct platform and provide ease of transacting in government securities (G-Secs), it added.

The Fintech Repository will contain information on rich repository of data on Indian FinTech firms for a better understanding of the sector from a regulatory perspective and facilitate in designing appropriate policy approaches, it further said.