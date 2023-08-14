RBI to start pilot on Public Tech Platform for frictionless credit

August 14, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the development of a Public Tech Platform for Frictionless Credit by Reserve Bank Innovation Hub (RBIH), a wholly-owned subsidiary of RBI.

Currently, data needed for credit appraisal are available with different entities like Central and State governments, account aggregators, banks, credit information companies, and digital identity authorities. This has created hindrance in frictionless and timely delivery of rule-based lending. In this context, the Public Tech Platform would enable delivery of frictionless credit by facilitating seamless flow of required digital information to lenders.

“The end-to-end digital platform will have an open architecture, open Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) and standards, to which all financial sector players can connect seamlessly in a ‘plug and play’ model,” the RBI said in a statement.

The Platform would be rolled out as a pilot project on August 17, 2023 in a calibrated fashion, both in terms of access to information providers and use cases. It would bring about efficiency in the lending process in terms of reduction of costs, quicker disbursement, and scalability, the RBI said.

During the pilot, the platform will focus on products such as Kisan Credit Card loans up to ₹1.6 lakh per borrower, dairy Loans, MSME loans (without collateral), personal loans and home loans through participating banks.

It will enable linkage with services such as Aadhaar e-KYC, land records from onboarded State Governments (Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra), Satellite data, PAN Validation, Transliteration, Aadhaar e-signing, account aggregation by Account Aggregators (AAs), milk pouring data from select dairy co-operatives and house/property search data.

Based on the learnings, the scope and coverage would be expanded to include more products, information providers and lenders during the pilot, the RBI added.