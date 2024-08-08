GIFT a SubscriptionGift
RBI to set up public repository of Digital Lending Apps

“The repository will be based on data submitted by the REs directly to the repository and will get updated as and when the REs report the details,” RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said

Updated - August 08, 2024 12:03 pm IST

Published - August 08, 2024 12:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Detailed instructions regarding addition of new DLAs or deletion of any existing DLA, shall be issued shortly,” RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said.

Detailed instructions regarding addition of new DLAs or deletion of any existing DLA, shall be issued shortly,” RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said. | Photo Credit: Reuters

To aid borrowers in verifying the claim of Digital Lending App’s (DLAs) association with Regulated Entities (RE), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is creating a public repository of DLAs deployed by the REs which will be available on RBI’s website.

“The repository will be based on data submitted by the REs (without any intervention by RBI) directly to the repository and will get updated as and when the REs report the details, i.e., addition of new DLAs or deletion of any existing DLA. Detailed instructions in this regard shall be issued shortly,” governor Shaktikanta Das announced on Thursday (August 8, 2024).

Guidelines on Digital Lending addressing protection of customers’ interest, data privacy, concerns on interest rates and recovery practices, mis-selling, etc. were issued on September 02, 2022.

“However, media reports have highlighted continued presence of unscrupulous players in digital lending who falsely claim their association with RBI regulated entities,” he said.

