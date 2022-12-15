RBI to issue next tranche of Sovereign Gold Bonds from December 19-23

December 15, 2022 09:57 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - New Delhi

Subsequent tranche to open in March 2023

PTI

The Reserve Bank will issue two tranches of Sovereign Gold Bonds. File. | Photo Credit: AP

The Reserve Bank will issue two tranches of Sovereign Gold Bonds, which will open for public subscription in December and March.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) 2022-23-Series III will open for subscription during the December 19-December 23 period and the 2022-23-Series IV during March 06-10, 2023, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

These bonds are issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on behalf of the government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The SGBs will be sold through Scheduled Commercial banks (except Small Finance Banks, Payment Banks and Regional Rural Banks), Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL), designated post offices, and stock exchanges -- NSE and BSE.

The tenor of the SGB will be for a period of eight years with an option of premature redemption after the fifth year to be exercised on the date on which interest is payable, the Ministry said.

"The investors will be compensated at a fixed rate of 2.5% per annum payable semi-annually on the nominal value," it said.

The maximum limit of subscription is 4 kg for individual, 4 kg for HUF and 20 kg for trusts and similar entities per fiscal year. The bonds can be used as collateral for loans.

"The Loan-To-Value (LTV) ratio is to be set equal to ordinary gold loan mandated by the Reserve Bank from time to time," the Finance Ministry said.

The price of SGB is fixed in Indian Rupees on the basis of simple average of closing price of gold of 999 purity, published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Limited (IBJA) for the last three working days of the week preceding the subscription period.

Know Your Customer (KYC) norms will be the same as that for purchase of physical gold.

The sovereign gold bond scheme was launched in November 2015 with an objective to reduce the demand for physical gold and shift a part of the domestic savings -- used for the purchase of gold -- into financial savings.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US