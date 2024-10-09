RBI to create data repository to integrate climate risk information 

With climate change said to emerge as one of the significant risks to the financial system, the RBI has proposed to create a data repository namely the Reserve Bank – Climate Risk Information System (RB-CRIS), in two parts, to bridge the gap in climate-related data that is currently available in a fragmented manner.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first part will be a web-based directory, listing various data sources such as meteorological and geospatial, which would be publicly accessible on the RBI’s website.

The second part will be a data portal comprising datasets (processed data in standardised formats). The access to this data portal would be made available only to regulated entities in a phased manner, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced on Thursday.

“It is crucial for regulated entities to undertake climate risk assessments for ensuring stability of their balance sheets and that of the financial system. Such an assessment requires, among other things, high quality data relating to local climate scenarios, climate forecasts, and emissions,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.