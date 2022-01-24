RBI to conduct overnight VRR auction of ₹75,000 cr today

Mumbai

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday said it will be conducting an overnight variable rate repo auction under liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) for an amount of ₹75,000 crore on January 24, 2022.

The date of reversal is on January 25, 2022, the central bank said in a release.

On January 20, the RBI had conducted an overnight variable rate repo (VRR) auction of ₹50,000 crore.

The central bank had said it will continue to rebalance liquidity conditions in a non-disruptive manner while maintaining adequate liquidity to meet the needs of the productive sectors of the economy.