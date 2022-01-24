Business

RBI to conduct overnight VRR auction of ₹75,000 cr today

The logo of Reserve Bank of India (RBI). File   | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday said it will be conducting an overnight variable rate repo auction under liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) for an amount of ₹75,000 crore on January 24, 2022.

The date of reversal is on January 25, 2022, the central bank said in a release.

On January 20, the RBI had conducted an overnight variable rate repo (VRR) auction of ₹50,000 crore.

The central bank had said it will continue to rebalance liquidity conditions in a non-disruptive manner while maintaining adequate liquidity to meet the needs of the productive sectors of the economy.


