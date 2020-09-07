Business

RBI to buy, sell G-secs worth₹10,000 crore

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the simultaneous purchase and sale of Government of India securities (G-secs) for ₹10,000 crore each under the open market operations (OMO).

The auction is scheduled for September 10, the RBI said in a statement.

The second tranche of auction would be conducted on September 17.

On August 31, the central bank had announced special simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities under OMO for an aggregate amount of ₹20,000 crore in two tranches of ₹10,000 crore each as part of measures to foster orderly market conditions.

