RBI to buy, sell G-secs on Sept. 30

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said it would conduct open market purchase of government securities under the Government Securities Acquisition Programme 2.0 for ₹15,000 crore on September 30, 2021.

On review of current liquidity conditions, the RBI also decided to conduct simultaneous sale of government securities under Open Market Operations for ₹15,000 crore on the same day, it said in a circular. It will purchase three securities that mature in 2029, 2031 and 2035, and sell three having different maturity dates in 2022.

