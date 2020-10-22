Business

RBI to buy ₹20,000 cr. of G-Secs on October 29

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday announced that following a review of the current liquidity and financial conditions, it had decided to purchase Government securities for an aggregate amount of ₹20,000 crore under Open Market Operations (OMO) on October 29. The multi-security auction will use the multiple price method.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 22, 2020 10:39:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/rbi-to-buy-20000-cr-of-g-secs-on-october-29/article32921853.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY