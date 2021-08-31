RBI tells pvt. banks: stick to CEO pay rules

MUMBAI

31 August 2021 02:11 IST

The RBI said on Monday that the fair value of the share-linked incentives paid to chief executive officers, whole-time directors and other key functionaries by private banks should be recognised as an expense during the relevant accounting period.

The RBI has also asked all banks, including local area banks, small finance banks and foreign banks to comply with its directions for all share-linked instruments granted after the accounting period ended March 31, 2021.

The central bank had issued guidelines on the issue in November 2019.

