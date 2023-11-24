HamberMenu
RBI supersedes Abhyudaya co-op bank board, appoints administrator

November 24, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday superseded the Board of Directors of Abhyudaya Cooperative Bank Ltd. for a period of 12 months and appointed Satya Prakash Pathak, former chief general manager of State Bank of India as administrator to manage the affairs of the bank during the period. 

The above action is necessitated due to certain material concerns emanating from poor governance standards observed in the bank. No business restrictions have been placed by RBI and the bank shall continue to carry on its normal banking activities as is hitherto, under the guidance of the administrator, the RBI said in a circular.

The central bank has also appointed a ‘committee of advisors’ to assist the administrator to discharge his duties. The members of the committee are Venkatesh Hegde, former general manager, SBI; Mahendra Chhajed, chartered accountant; and Suhas Gokhale, former MD, COSMOS Cooperative Bank Ltd.

