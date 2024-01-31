GIFT a SubscriptionGift
RBI stops Paytm Payments Bank from accepting deposits after Feb 29

The Reserve Bank's action against Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) follows a comprehensive system audit report and subsequent compliance validation report of the external auditors

January 31, 2024 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
The interface of payments app Paytm.

The interface of payments app Paytm. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The RBI on January 31 barred Paytm Payments Bank Ltd from accepting deposits or top-ups in any customer account, prepaid instruments, wallets, and FASTags, among others after February 29, 2024.

The Reserve Bank's action against Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) follows a comprehensive system audit report and subsequent compliance validation report of the external auditors.

These reports revealed persistent non-compliances and continued material supervisory concerns in the bank, warranting further supervisory action, the RBI said in a statement.

"No further deposits or credit transactions or top ups shall be allowed in any customer accounts, prepaid instruments, wallets, FASTags, NCMC cards, etc. after February 29, 2024, other than any interest, cashbacks, or refunds which may be credited anytime," it said.

The central bank further said withdrawal or utilisation of balances by its customers from their accounts including savings bank accounts, current accounts, prepaid instruments, FASTags, National Common Mobility Cards are to be permitted without any restrictions, up to their available balance.

The RBI in March 2022 had directed PPBL to stop onboarding new customers with immediate effect.

