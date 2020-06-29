RBI schedules Operation Twist on July 2

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has scheduled another round of bond sale and purchase auction of ₹10,000 crore each on July 2. “On a review of current and evolving liquidity and market conditions, the Reserve Bank has decided to conduct simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities under Open Market Operations (OMO) for ₹10,000 crore each on July 2, 2020,” the RBI said in a statement.

The RBI will purchase longer tenure government bonds, that are maturing in 2027, 2029, 2031 and 2033, while selling four securities of shorter maturity, two of them maturing this year and two next year.

Operation Twist is primarily aimed at managing yields. The move will help soften the yields on long tenure bonds — that have stayed elevated — and help the government in borrowing funds at a lower rate.