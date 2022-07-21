RBI reschedules MPC meeting to Aug. 3-5

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that the forthcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, which was earlier scheduled to be held from August 2-4, has been rescheduled due to “administrative exigencies.” The meeting has now been rescheduled by a day to August 3-5 , 2022.

“The next meeting of the MPC for the financial year 2022-23 is scheduled during August 2-4, 2022. Due to administrative exigencies, it has been decided to reschedule the MPC meeting from August 2-4, 2022 to August 3-5, 2022,” the RBI said in a statement. “This announcement is being made under Section 45ZI(4) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934,” it added.