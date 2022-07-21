Business

RBI reschedules MPC meeting to Aug. 3-5

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that the forthcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, which was earlier scheduled to be held from August 2-4, has been rescheduled due to “administrative exigencies.” The meeting has now been rescheduled by a day to August 3-5 , 2022.

“The next meeting of the MPC for the financial year 2022-23 is scheduled during August 2-4, 2022. Due to administrative exigencies, it has been decided to reschedule the MPC meeting from August 2-4, 2022 to August 3-5, 2022,” the RBI said in a statement. “This announcement is being made under Section 45ZI(4) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934,” it added.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 21, 2022 7:24:11 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/rbi-reschedules-mpc-meeting-to-aug-3-5/article65666734.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY