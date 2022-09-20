RBI removes Central Bank from PCA curbs

Special Correspondent Mumbai
September 20, 2022 20:09 IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to take Central Bank of India out of the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) restrictions subject to certain conditions and continuous monitoring.

“The performance of the Central Bank of India, currently under the Prompt Corrective Action Framework (PCAF) of RBI, was reviewed by the Board for Financial Supervision,” the RBI said in a circular.

“It was noted that as per the assessed figures of the bank for the year ended March 31, 2022, the bank is not in the breach of the PCA parameters,” the RBI added.

“The bank has provided a written commitment that it would comply with the norms of Minimum Regulatory Capital, Net NPA and Leverage ratio on an ongoing basis and has apprised the RBI of the structural and systemic improvements that it has put in place which would help the bank in continuing to meet these commitments,” the RBI said.

