March 27, 2024 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday released the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting calendar for the financial year 2024-25.

The dates of the forthcoming meetings are April 3-5, 2024; June 5-7, 2024; August 6-8. 2024; October 7-9, 2024; December 4-6, 2024 and February 5-7, 2025, the RBI said in a statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.