RBI releases draft omnibus framework for SROs, seeks comment

December 21, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday placed on its website, a ‘Draft Omnibus Framework for recognising Self-Regulatory Organisations (SROs) for its Regulated Entities (REs)‘ to develop better industry standards for self-regulation and sought comments from stakeholders.

The need for this was felt following the rapid growth of the REs in terms of number as well as scale of operations, and an increase in the adoption of innovative technologies and enhanced customer outreach thus making it difficult for the RBI to regulate the sector effectively.

The draft omnibus framework contains broad parameters applicable to any Self-Regulatory Organisation (SRO) such as objectives, responsibilities, eligibility criteria, governance standards, application process and other basic conditions for grant of recognition to the SRO.

The existing SROs already recognized by the Reserve Bank would continue to be governed by the terms and conditions under which they were recognised, unless this framework is specifically extended to such SROs.

In general, the SRO is expected to adhere to a set of overarching objectives for betterment of the sector they represent, foster advancement and address critical industry concerns within the broader financial system, the regulator said.

These objectives would collectively define the expected role and responsibilities of the SRO in steering the sector towards enhanced professionalism, compliance, innovation, and ethical conduct, it said.

“This includes a strong emphasis on the development and adherence to robust self-regulatory principles, practices and conventions that are conducive to the furtherance of the sector. Upholding the principles of good faith and avoiding conflicts of interest should be the cornerstones of its operations,” it added.

Stating that the objective of the SRO should be to promote a culture of compliance among its members by promoting progressive practices and conventions, the RBI said special attention must be given on extending guidance and support, particularly to smaller entities within the sector, and sharing best practices aligned with statutory and regulatory policies.

“For this purpose, the SRO should frame and implement a comprehensive code of conduct for its members. The primary responsibility of the SRO towards its members is to promote best business practices. The SRO shall establish minimum benchmarks and conventions for professional market conduct amongst its members,” ,” the central bank said.

“In the interest of its members, the SRO should aim to protect interests of the customers/ depositors, participants and other stakeholders in the ecosystem. In general, the SRO is expected to be an ally of the Reserve Bank in ensuring better compliance with the regulatory guidelines, development of the sector, protection of stakeholder interests, foster innovation and detection of early warning signals, It said.

“The SRO is also expected to act as a bridge between the REs and the Reserve Bank.

“It is expected to operate with transparency, professionalism and independence, in order to foster greater confidence in the integrity of the sector. Compliance with the highest standards of governance is a pre-requisite for an effective SRO,” the RBI said.

Final omnibus framework would be issued after considering the stakeholder comments. Reserve Bank shall issue separate notification inviting applications for SROs for a category/ class of its REs, within the broad contours of final omnibus framework, it said.