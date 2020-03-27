RBI reduces repo rates by 75 bps to 4.4%

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Reserve Bank of India has reduced the repo rate by 75 bps to 4.4% on Friday.
The central bank advanced its monetary policy committee meeting and voted for sizable reduction for policy rate, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in a press conference in Mumbai. "Four out of six members voted for 75 bps cut," he added
Acknowledging that war effort is mounted to combat the novel coronavirus, Mr. Das said it is worthwhile to remember that tough times never last. "The RBI is monitoring evolving market and macro economic situation. Our effort is to preserve macroeconomic stability," he added.
