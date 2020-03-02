Business

RBI receives ₹1.71 lakh crore in LTRO

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday said it had received ₹1.71 lakh crore in the third long-term repo operation (LTRO) conducted for an amount of ₹25,000 crore. The central bank received 66 bids in the three-year tenor LTRO, which has reversal date on March 1, 2023.

“The total bids that were received amounted to ₹1,71,965 crore, implying a bid to cover ratio (i e., the amount of bids received relative to the notified amount) of 6.9,” the RBI said in a release.

As against this, the RBI allotted an amount of ₹25,028 crore, with a pro-rata allotment percentage to 14.54%. The RBI will conduct another LTRO for a three-year tenor worth ₹25,000 crore on March 9.

It has already conducted two LTROs for ₹25,000 crore each on February 17 and February 24.

In the February 17 LTRO for the three-year tenor, it received bids amounting to ₹1.944 lakh crore.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 2, 2020 11:11:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/rbi-receives-171-lakh-crore-in-ltro/article30965993.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY