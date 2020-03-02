RBI receives ₹1.71 lakh crore in LTRO

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday said it had received ₹1.71 lakh crore in the third long-term repo operation (LTRO) conducted for an amount of ₹25,000 crore. The central bank received 66 bids in the three-year tenor LTRO, which has reversal date on March 1, 2023.

“The total bids that were received amounted to ₹1,71,965 crore, implying a bid to cover ratio (i e., the amount of bids received relative to the notified amount) of 6.9,” the RBI said in a release.

As against this, the RBI allotted an amount of ₹25,028 crore, with a pro-rata allotment percentage to 14.54%. The RBI will conduct another LTRO for a three-year tenor worth ₹25,000 crore on March 9.

It has already conducted two LTROs for ₹25,000 crore each on February 17 and February 24.

In the February 17 LTRO for the three-year tenor, it received bids amounting to ₹1.944 lakh crore.