RBI raises WMA limits of States/UTs by 28% to ₹60,118 crore

Updated - June 28, 2024 09:26 pm IST

Published - June 28, 2024 09:14 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
The RBI said Special Drawing Facility (SDF) availed by State Governments/ UTs will continue to be linked to the quantum of their investments in marketable securities, issued by the Government, including Auction Treasury Bills (ATBs).  | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday increased the Ways and Means Advances (WMA) limits of State governments and Union territories to ₹60,118 crore from ₹47,010 crore.

“Based on the recommendations made by the Group constituted by the Reserve Bank and consisting of select state Finance Secretaries and taking into account the expenditure data of the states for the recent years, it has been decided to revise the WMA limits of the State Governments/ UTs, effective from July 1, 2024,” the RBI said in a circular. 

State/UT wise breakup of the WMA is available on RBI’s website. The RBI said Special Drawing Facility (SDF) availed by State Governments/ UTs will continue to be linked to the quantum of their investments in marketable securities, issued by the Government, including Auction Treasury Bills (ATBs). 

SDF, WMA and Overdraft (OD) schemes were last reviewed and announced on April 1, 2022.

public finance / Reserve Bank of India

