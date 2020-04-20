RBI raises WMA limit for April-Sept.

The RBI has decided to increase the ways and means advances limit for the April-September period of the current financial year to ₹2 lakh core from ₹1.2 lakh crore due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To tide over the situation arising from the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been decided, in consultation with the Government of India, that the limit for Ways and Means Advances (WMA) for the remaining part of first half of the financial year 2020-21 (April 2020 to September 2020) will be revised to ₹ 2,00,000 crore,” the RBI said.