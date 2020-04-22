Business

RBI, PSBs staff 1-day pay to go to PM CARES

A day’s salary of employees of the Reserve Bank of India as well as those of public sector banks will now be deducted by default for contribution to the PM CARES Fund, banking industry sources said.

The employees who do now want to contribute their one day’s salary will have to inform within a specific date.

“It has been decided that an amount of encashment of one day’s privilege leave and deduction of one day’s salary of every employee (payable in the month of April 2020) of every staff member will be collected by HRMS Department and contributed to the ‘PM CARES Fund’,” a circular issued by the State Bank of India said.

