RBI proposes anonymising ATM details at banks, instead of merchant sites

In its attempts to further secure online transactions, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed to allow banks to directly “tokenise” debit or credit cards, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday.

The process, called Card-on-File Tokenisation (CoFT), which anonymises card details has been offered at merchant sites since March 2020. But Mr. Das said, “this measure will enhance convenience for cardholders to get tokens created and linked to their existing accounts with various e-commerce applications,” at the banks, instead of the merchant sites.

“Until now cardholders had to create different tokens through each merchant’s application or webpage. Going forward tokens will be created at the user bank level and linked to their existing accounts with various e-commerce applications. This will eliminate the duplication of tokanisation process at each app or website along with increased transaction security resulting in reduced card-data-related frauds,” said Mandar Agashe, founder & MD, Sarvatra Technologies.