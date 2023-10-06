HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

RBI proposes anonymising ATM details at banks, instead of merchant sites

October 06, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - MUMBA

The Hindu Bureau

I

In its attempts to further secure online transactions, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed to allow banks to directly “tokenise” debit or credit cards, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday.

The process, called Card-on-File Tokenisation (CoFT), which anonymises card details has been offered at merchant sites since March 2020. But Mr. Das said, “this measure will enhance convenience for cardholders to get tokens created and linked to their existing accounts with various e-commerce applications,” at the banks, instead of the merchant sites.

“Until now cardholders had to create different tokens through each merchant’s application or webpage. Going forward tokens will be created at the user bank level and linked to their existing accounts with various e-commerce applications. This will eliminate the duplication of tokanisation process at each app or website along with increased transaction security resulting in reduced card-data-related frauds,” said Mandar Agashe, founder & MD, Sarvatra Technologies.  

Related Topics

economy, business and finance / personal finance

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.