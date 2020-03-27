‘RBI policy action to help financial markets stabilise’

The Indian financial markets which are facing heightened volatility due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic could stabilise with the Reserve Bank of India unveiling measures to infuse liquidity and reducing the repo rate by 75 bps to 4.4%.

“The large rate cut, the adjustment in capital conservation buffer, the moratorium on repayments and the bazooka of conventional CRR cut and unconventional liquidity measure of incentivising banks to support the CP market will all help financial markets stabilise, lead to immediate rate transmission and address the credit needs of the real economy,” SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar said. Zarin Daruwala, CEO, India, Standard Chartered Bank, also said that steps taken should help financial markets tide over the current situation.

“The three-year targeted long term repo operations will decongest credit channels and lower cost of credit, providing much needed relief to corporates,” she said.

Mr. Kumar also said that the decision of allowing Indian banks to participate in non-deliverable forwards (NDF) market was a positive step in broadening market participants and better rate discovery. The action could help the rupee find support, given that it had come under pressure recently as foreign investors are exiting emerging economies, he said.

Padmaja Chunduru, MD & CEO, Indian Bank said, “It [the RBI move] is a welcome and a commendable step. It will revive growth and preserve financial stability and ensure normal functioning of financial markets.”

The rupee strengthened by 30 paisa on Friday to close at 74.85 per dollar.