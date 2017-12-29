RBI partially cancels bond sale, yields fall

After bond yields spiked on Thursday on the news of the government borrowing an extra ₹50,000 crore, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday partially cancelled its scheduled bond auction. This helped yields cool off.

According to auction results released by the RBI, the central bank only sold ₹4,000 crore bonds and cancelled auctions for bonds worth ₹11,000 crore. It withdrew ₹3,000 crore in bonds due in 2022, and ₹8,000 crore due in 2031.

The yield on the 10-year benchmark government paper fell 7 basis points (bps) to close the day at 7.33%. In the Oct.-Dec. quarter, the yield on the benchmark bond have risen 67 bps, which could result in banks incurring mark-to-market loss in their bond portfolio in the quarter.

“Additional Central borrowing makes an even stronger case for reversing RBI [open market operation],” said Indranil Sengupta, co-head, India Research at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. “The RBI has injected barely $7 billion of the $30 billion we estimate needed to fund recovery in FY18... Assuming $12 billion of foreign exchange intervention, it will have to infuse $11 billion through government buyback, RBI OMO purchases and maturity of T-Bills,” he added.