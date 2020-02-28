RBI okays IndusInd CEO appointment

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of Sumant Kathpalia as MD & CEO of the IndusInd Bank for three years with effect from March 24, 2020.

“The bank has received a communication from the RBI today, approving the appointment of Mr. Sumant Kathpalia, who currently heads the bank’s Consumer Banking business, as its managing director and CEO for three years, with effect from March 24, 2020,” the bank said in a filing with the exchanges.

Mr. Kathpalia will replace Ramesh Sobti, the current MD & CEO, as he attains the age of 70.