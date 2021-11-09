Business

RBI lifts curbs on Diners Club card issuance

The RBI has lifted curbs imposed on Diners Club International, enabling the firm to onboard new card customers in India.

“In view of the satisfactory compliance demonstrated by Diners Club International Ltd. with the RBI circular dated April 6, 2018 on Storage of Payment System Data, the restrictions imposed have been lifted with immediate effect,” the Reserve Bank of India said in a circular.

The RBI, had by an order dated April 23, 2021, imposed restrictions on Diners Club from on-boarding new domestic customers onto its card network from May 1, 2021.


