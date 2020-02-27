‘RBI lifted curbs in recognition of our effort’

With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) removing restrictions on Bandhan Bank on opening branches, Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, its managing director and chief executive officer, said the development indicated the bank’s effort to comply with regulatory guidelines.

In September 2018, the RBI barred the Kolkata-based lender from opening new branches without prior approval and froze the remuneration of its CEO.

The restrictions were imposed as the bank failed to bring down promoters’ shareholding in the bank to 40% within three years of operations as mandated by it while granting the bank licence. The private sector lender started operations in August 2015.

‘Merger helped’

The removal of restrictions on branch expansion came after Bandhan Bank reduced its promoter stake to 61% by merging with Gruh Finance in October 2019.

“The first message that comes from the regulator is that they have recognised our effort to compliance. That can inspire us to further emphasise the importance on compliance,” Mr. Ghosh told The Hindu.

He said branch expansion during the restriction period was not totally stopped, but was taking time since the bank had to take the RBI’s approval before opening a new branch.

“Branch expansion was not totally stopped because earlier they said we need RBI approval for opening branches. That was taking time some. Now, whatever my board approves, automatically the branches will be opened. The plan was to open 250 banking outlets by March 2020,” he said.

“We are making the plan now for the next financial year for branch opening. We will disclose the figures once my board approves,” he said.

Mr. Ghosh said the move would help in growth of the business and motivate the staff. He said he expected that full benefit from the merger of Gruh Finance would be achieved from the next quarter once the team settled down.

On bringing down promoter stake to 40% from 61% which is required for complying with RBI norms, Mr. Ghosh said the bank had a plan but cannot disclose it.

“We have a strategic plan, we would like to work on that. I cannot disclose the way or the timeline of the strategy. We are very keen to comply with the guidelines of RBI,” he added.