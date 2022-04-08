RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das speaks on RBI monetary policy, in Mumbai, Friday, April 8, 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI

April 08, 2022

Choosing to propel economic growth, the RBI has retained its previous lending rates while increasing the inflation forecast to 5.7%, says RBI governor

In its first meeting for the current fiscal year 2022-23 on Friday, the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to keep lending rates unchanged, carrying forward its “accommodative” monetary policy stance amid spiking inflation owing to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The benchmark lending rate or repo rate was retained at 4%, same as the last meeting in February this year. The key borrowing rate or reverse repo rate was also left unchanged at 3.35%.

In a bid to fuel pandemic recovery, this was the 11th consecutive time that the RBI has decided to maintain the status quo. RBI Governor and MPC head, Shaktikanta Das said on Friday that the Central Bank will carry out a gradual withdrawal of liquidity over a multi-year time span, beginning in the current fiscal year. Mr. Das added that economic activity has “barely risen above pre-pandemic levels” but remains on a steady recovery path.

Owing to the currently evolving geopolitical conditions and economic volatility, the RBI Governor said that “any projection of growth and inflation is fraught with risk”.

The Committee voted to slash GDP growth projection to 7.2%for the current fiscal, from 7.8% estimated in February. Mr. Das said that the real GDP growth for 2022-23 is now projected at 7.2%, with Q1:2022-23 at 16.2%; Q2 at 6.2%; Q3 at 4.1%; and Q4 at 4%, assuming crude oil at $100 per barrel in 2022-23.

Meanwhile, the MPC also voted to increase the inflation forecast to 5.7% for the current fiscal, as compared to 4.5% in the fiscal year that went by. The Inflation rate in the country had stayed above the RBI’s upper threshold of 6% for the past two months.

Mr. Das said that food prices and metal prices globally have substantially hardened. “Economy is grappling with a sharp rise in inflation... Inflation is now projected at 5.7% in 2022-23 with Q1 at 6.3%; Q2 at 5%; Q3 at 5.4% and Q4 at 5.1%.”

In its last meeting in February, the rate-setting committee had projected inflation to be 4.5% in 2022-23.