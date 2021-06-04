Business

RBI keeps key rates unchanged as virus lashes economy

Logo of Reserve Bank of India. File   | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept interest rates steady at record lows on Friday, as widely predicted, as it assesses the impact of a devastating second wave of COVID-19 infections on the economy.

The RBI held the repo rate, its key lending rate, at 4% and kept the reverse repo rate, the borrowing rate, unchanged at 3.35%.

The RBI has slashed the repo rate by a total of 115 basis points (bps) since March 2020 to soften the blow from the pandemic. This follows 135 bps worth of rate cuts since the beginning of 2019.

Addressing the media, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said a normal monsoon will provide tailwind for economic revival.

He also said the economic growth forecast for current fiscal would likely be 9.5%, which is lesser than the previous projection of 10.5%.

The RBI also projected retail inflation at 5.1% in 2021-22.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 4, 2021 10:24:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/rbi-keeps-key-rates-unchanged-as-virus-lashes-economy/article34723511.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY