RBI issues Master Direction on Internal Ombudsman mechanism

December 29, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Reserve bank of India (RBI) has issued Master Directions to harmonise the instructions applicable to the various regulated entities on the Internal Ombudsman (IO) mechanism.

“This Master Direction brings in uniformity in matters like timeline for escalation of complaints to the IO, exclusions from escalating complaints to the IO, temporary absence of the IO, minimum qualifications for appointing the IO and updation of reporting formats, in addition to introduction of the post of Deputy Internal Ombudsman,” the RBI said in a circular.

“These instructions are expected to further strengthen the IO mechanism and in turn, the Internal Grievance Redress system in regulated entities apart from providing ease of compliance,” it added.

