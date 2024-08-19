ADVERTISEMENT

RBI issues framework for recognition of SROs in financial markets, invites applications

Published - August 19, 2024 09:50 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday issued a framework for recognition of Self-Regulatory Organisations (SROs) in financial markets towards strengthening compliance culture among the SRO members and also providing a consultative platform for policy making.

The framework specifies the broad parameters, such as objectives, responsibilities, eligibility criteria, membership, governance standards and application process for the recognition of SROs in financial markets.

The RBI has asked interested entities seeking recognition as an SRO in financial markets to submit their application through email or to the Chief General Manager, Financial Markets Regulation Department, Reserve Bank of India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US