RBI invites applications for Deputy Governor’s post

Published - November 04, 2024 08:09 pm IST - MUMBAI

Lalatendu Mishra 10141

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited applications for one Deputy Governor’s post from eligible applicants. One position is slated for vacancy as Deputy governor Dr Michael Debabrata Patra, in charge of monetary policy and a member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), is scheduled for retirement in mid January 2025.

The applicants, not to be more than 60 years of age as on 15.01.2025, need to have at least 25 years of work experience in Public Administration including experience at the level of Secretary or equivalent in the Government of India; or in an Indian or International Public Financial Institutions; or having exceptional merit and track record at the national or international level in the relevant field. 

The appointment will be for a period of three years and the person will be eligible for re-appointment. Applications need to be submitted to Sanjay Kumar Mishra, Under Secretary (BO.I) Department of Financial Services Ministry of Finance by November 30, 2024, the RBI said. 

