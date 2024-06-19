RBI invites application for recognition of SRO for NBFCs

MUMBAI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited applications for recognition of Self-Regulatory Organisations (SROs) for the NBFC sector under its omnibus framework of recognising SROs for regulated entities.

The applicant entity needs fulfil the eligibility criteria and guidelines mentioned under the omnibus framework, along with specific instructions, the RBI said. The SRO for NBFC sector is primarily envisaged for NBFCs in the categories of Investment and Credit Companies (NBFC-ICCs), Housing Finance Companies (HFCs) and Factors (NBFC-Factors). However, the SRO may also have other categories of NBFCs as its members. “The recognised SRO shall have a good mix of NBFC-ICCs, HFCs and NBFC-Factors as its members. To ensure fair representation to smaller NBFCs, the SRO shall have at least 10% of the total number of NBFCs in the Base Layer as per Scale Based Regulatory Framework and categorised as NBFC-ICC and NBFC-Factor, as its members,” the RBI said in a circular.

“Failure to achieve the aforesaid membership, within two years of the grant of recognition as SRO, would render the SRO liable for revocation of the recognition granted,” it added. The applicant should achieve a minimum net worth of ₹2 crore within a period of one year after recognition as an SRO by RBI, or before commencement of operations as an SRO, whichever is earlier. Thereafter, the SRO will need to maintain this on an ongoing basis. A maximum of two SROs for the NBFC sector will be recognised, subject to the applicants fulfilling the prescribed criteria to the satisfaction of the RBI.