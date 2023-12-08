RBI hikes UPI transaction limit for hospitals and educational institutions

December 08, 2023 11:20 am | Updated 11:29 am IST

The Reserve Bank of India raised the UPI payment limits for hospitals and educational institutions from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh per transaction. The announcement was made by Governor Shaktikanta Das while making a statement on RBI monetary policy.

E-mandates for recurring transactions

On E-mandates for recurring online transactions, some specified categories have been reviewed. “RBI to lay down guidelines for web aggregators of loan products to bring more transparency in digital lending,” said Mr. Das.

Currently, an additional factor authentication is required for payment of over ₹15,000. This is now being raised to ₹1 lakh for mutual fund investments, insurance premia payments and credit card payments.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.