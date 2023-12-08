ADVERTISEMENT

RBI hikes UPI transaction limit for hospitals and educational institutions

December 08, 2023 11:20 am | Updated 11:29 am IST

RBI has increased the limits of e-mandates for recurring online transactions to ₹1 lakh per transaction from ₹15,000 for mutual fund subscriptions, insurance premium subscriptions, and credit card repayments

The Hindu Bureau

Image used for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Reserve Bank of India raised the UPI payment limits for hospitals and educational institutions from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh per transaction. The announcement was made by Governor Shaktikanta Das while making a statement on RBI monetary policy.

ALSO READ
RBI keeps repo rate steady at 6.5% fifth time in a row amid robust economic growth

 E-mandates for recurring transactions

On E-mandates for recurring online transactions, some specified categories have been reviewed. “RBI to lay down guidelines for web aggregators of loan products to bring more transparency in digital lending,” said Mr. Das.

Currently, an additional factor authentication is required for payment of over ₹15,000. This is now being raised to ₹1 lakh for mutual fund investments, insurance premia payments and credit card payments.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US