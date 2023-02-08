ADVERTISEMENT

RBI hikes repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5%

February 08, 2023 10:10 am | Updated 10:37 am IST

Real GDP growth for 2023-24 projected at 6.4%, the RBI Governor said

The Hindu Bureau

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to increase the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5%, Governor Shaktikanta Das announced on February 8.

The RBI Governor said the world economy does not look so grim now and inflation is coming down. “RBI’s MPC decided 4:2 vote to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodative policy,” he said.

Adding that real GDP growth for 2023-24 is projected at 6.4%, he said, “Amid volatile global developments, the Indian economy remains resilient.”

Meanwhile, retail inflation is expected to average 5.6% in Q4 and CPI inflation for 2022-23 is projected at 6.5%, Mr. Das said.

With this, Reserve Bank has increased the short-term lending rate by 250 basis points since May last year to contain inflation, mostly driven by external factors, especially global supply chain disruption, following the Russia-Ukraine war outbreak.

(With PTI inputs)

