RBI increases policy rates in sudden move, repo rate up 40 basis points, CRR up 50 bps

May 04, 2022 14:47 IST

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das says MPC of RBI met in an off-cycle meet and decided to increase policy rates to curb rising inflation and to support growth

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in a sudden move on May 4, increased the policy repo rate by 40 basis points (bps) to 4,4% and Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) by 50 bps to 4.5%.

Making an unscheduled announcement, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the RBI met in an off-cycle meet and decided to increase the policy rates to curb the rising inflation and to support growth.

Despite the rate hike, the RBI would maintain its accommodative stance and fundamentals of the Indian economy remained strong, he stated.

The RBI said the increase in the policy repo rate had come with immediate effect. Consequently, the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate stands adjusted to 4.15-% and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate to 4.65%.

“The MPC also decided to remain accommodative while focusing on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within the target going forward, while supporting growth,” the RBI said in a statement.

“These decisions are in consonance with the objective of achieving the medium- term target for consumer price index (CPI) inflation of 4% within a band of +/- 2%, while supporting growth,” the statement noted.

Disruptions, shortages

The RBI said since the MPC’s meeting in April 2022, disruptions, shortages and escalating prices induced by the geopolitical tensions and sanctions have persisted and downside risks have increased.

“Heightened uncertainty surrounds the inflation trajectory, which is heavily contingent upon the evolving geopolitical situation. Global commodity price dynamics are driving the path of food inflation in India, including prices of inflation sensitive items that are impacted by global shortages due to output losses and export restrictions by key producing countries,” the statement pointed out..

The RBI said the MPC was of the view that while economic activity was navigating the vortex of forces confronting the world with resilience on the strength of underlying fundamentals and buffers, the risks to the near-term inflation outlook were rapidly materialising, as reflected in the inflation print for March and the developments thereafter.

“In this milieu, the MPC expects inflation to rule at elevated levels, warranting resolute and calibrated steps to anchor inflation expectations and contain second round effects,” it added.