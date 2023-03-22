RBI Governor lays foundation stone for data centre in Bhubaneswar

March 22, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - MUMBAI

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for a ‘Greenfield Data Centre’ and an ‘Enterprise Computing & Cybersecurity Training Institute’ in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. “The Governor in his remarks acknowledged the critical role played by technology in supporting the activities of the financial sector and the RBI over the years and recently, in facilitating a robust recovery from the pandemic,” the RBI said in a statement. “He highlighted the need for augmenting the existing computing infrastructure of the RBI supported by cutting edge facilities for research and capacity building in emerging areas straddling central banking, technology and cybersecurity for a future ready RBI,” the banking regulator added in the statement.

When commissioned, the facility, spread over an area of 18.55 acres, will cater to the emerging requirements of the Reserve Bank and the financial sector.

Pradeep Kumar Jena, IAS, the Chief Secretary to Government of Odisha and other senior officials of the Government of Odisha, senior bankers and RBI officials were present on the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT