RBI forms expert committee to benchmark its statistics

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has constituted an Expert Committee under the chairmanship of deputy governor Michael Debabrata Patra to benchmark the statistics regularly disseminated by it against global standards/best practices; study the quality of other regular data, where such benchmarks do not exist (e.g., sectors of national priority); and provide guidance on the scope for any further data refinement.

The members of this committee include R. B. Barman, former chairman, National Statistical Commission member; Sonalde Desai, National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), New Delhi, and University of Maryland, USA; Partha Ray, Director, National Institute of Bank Management, Pune; Bimal Roy, former chairman, National Statistical Commission; and former director, Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata; Paul Schreyer, former chief statistician, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD); Sudarshan Sen, former executive director, RBI; Bruno Tissot, head of Statistics and Research Support, Bank for International Settlements (BIS); Muneesh Kapur, executive director, RBI and O.P. Mall, executive director, RBI.

“The Committee will submit its report by the end of November 2024,” the RBI said in a statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.