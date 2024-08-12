GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

RBI forms expert committee to benchmark its statistics

“The Committee will submit its report by the end of November 2024,” the RBI said in a statement. 

Updated - August 12, 2024 04:50 pm IST

Published - August 12, 2024 04:49 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has constituted an Expert Committee under the chairmanship of deputy governor Michael Debabrata Patra to benchmark the statistics regularly disseminated by it against global standards/best practices; study the quality of other regular data, where such benchmarks do not exist (e.g., sectors of national priority); and provide guidance on the scope for any further data refinement.

The members of this committee include R. B. Barman, former chairman, National Statistical Commission member; Sonalde Desai, National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), New Delhi, and University of Maryland, USA; Partha Ray, Director, National Institute of Bank Management, Pune; Bimal Roy, former chairman, National Statistical Commission; and former director, Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata; Paul Schreyer, former chief statistician, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD); Sudarshan Sen, former executive director, RBI; Bruno Tissot, head of Statistics and Research Support, Bank for International Settlements (BIS); Muneesh Kapur, executive director, RBI and O.P. Mall, executive director, RBI.

“The Committee will submit its report by the end of November 2024,” the RBI said in a statement. 

Related Topics

economy, business and finance / business (general) / Reserve Bank of India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.