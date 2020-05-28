RBI fines Bank of India, Karnataka Bank, Saraswat Coop Bank for violating norms

Mumbai

28 May 2020 22:21 IST

The Reserve Bank of India has slapped monetary penalty on Bank of India, Karnataka Bank and Saraswat Bank for flouting norms several norms.

Bank of India has been fined ₹5 crore for non-compliance of norms like divergence in NPA accounts, current account opening and reporting of fraud.

Karnataka Bank has been fined ₹1.2 crore for violating norms regarding divergence of NPA account and and income recognition and asset classification pertaining to advances norms.

Saraswat Co-operative Bank has been fined ₹30 lakh for non-compliance with income recognition and asset classification norms.