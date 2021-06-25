RBI extends PMC Bank directions validity period

MUMBAI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extend the validity period of its directions on Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank Ltd. from July 1 to December 31 subject to review.

PMC was placed under all-inclusive directions of the RBI from close of business on September 23, 2019 in the interest of depositor protection.

The directions were last extended up to June 30, 2021.

The bank has been looking for investors and Centrum Financial Services has been selected to take over the scam hit bank.

“In response to the Expression of Interest (EOI) dated November 3, 2020 floated by PMC Bank for its reconstruction, certain proposals were received,” the RBI said.

“After careful consideration, the proposal from Centrum Financial Services Ltd. (CFSL) along with Resilient Innovation Pvt. Ltd. has been found to be prima facie feasible,” the circular said.

“Accordingly, in specific pursuance to their offer dated February 1, 2021 in response to the EOI, the RBI has, on June 18, 2021, granted ‘in-principle’ approval, valid for 120 days, to CFSL to set up a small finance bank (SFB) under the general guidelines for ‘on tap’ Licensing of Small Finance Banks in the Private Sector dated December 5, 2019,” the circular added.

Taking into account the time required for completion of various activities involved, the time has been extended, the RBI said.