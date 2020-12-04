RBI expects positive growth in second half of 2020-21

The economy contracted by 23.9% in the first quarter and 7.5%t in the second quarter on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on December 4 said it expects the economy to record positive growth in the second half of the current financial year.

“The second half is expected to show some positive growth,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said, adding that during the financial year, as a whole, the economy was likely to contract by 7.5t, which is an improvement over its previous projection of 9.5% contraction.

In October, the RBI had projected the contraction in gross domestic product (GDP) at 9.5%.

Mr. Das said the GDP is expected to turn positive in the third quarter and expand at 0.1%. The last quarter is likely to see an expansion of 0.7%.

Hence, the growth in second half of the fiscal is expected to show a positive growth.

In its October monetary policy statement, RBI had said the real GDP growth in 2020-21 is expected to be negative at (-) 9.5%, with risks tilted to the downside (-) 9.8% in Q2 2020-21; (-) 5.6% in Q3; and 0.5% in Q4.