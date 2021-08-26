RBI elevates Ajay Kumar as Executive Director

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Ajay Kumar as Executive Director (ED) with effect from August 20, 2021. He will look after the departments of currency management, foreign exchange and premises department, the RBI said in a release. Prior to being promoted as ED, Mr. Kumar was heading the New Delhi Regional Office as Regional Director.

Over a span of three decades, he had served in foreign exchange, banking supervision, financial inclusion, currency management and other areas in the RBI.