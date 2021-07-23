Business

RBI eases loan restrictions for bank directors

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has relaxed regulatory restrictions on loans and advances to bank directors and their relatives, six years after they were announced.

As per the revised guidelines, the threshold limit for board approval for personal loans granted to directors of other banks has been raised to ₹5 crore, from ₹25 lakh.

However, considering the sensitivity of the issue and to ensure that directors continue to carry out their functions without being influenced by extraneous considerations, the new threshold would apply only for grant of ‘personal loans’ and not for business loans, banking industry officials said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 23, 2021 10:52:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/rbi-eases-loan-restrictions-for-bank-directors/article35499636.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY