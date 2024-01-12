RBI Deputy Governor Michael Patra gets one-year extension

January 12, 2024 10:03 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - MUMBAI

Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Michael D. Patra, who is in charge of monetary policy and is a member of the monetary policy committee, has been given a one-year extension ahead of the end of his tenure. Mr. Patra, with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, played a vital role in dealing with COVID-related impact on the economy.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the re-appointment of Dr. Michael Debabrata Patra, Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a further period of one year with effect from 15.01.2024 or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” according to a release from the Centre.