GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

RBI Deputy Governor Michael Patra gets one-year extension

Mr. Patra, with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, played a vital role in dealing with COVID-related impact on the economy

January 12, 2024 10:03 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor Michael Patra, arrives at a news conference after a monetary policy review in Mumbai, India, August 5, 2022. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor Michael Patra, arrives at a news conference after a monetary policy review in Mumbai, India, August 5, 2022. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo | Photo Credit: FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Michael D. Patra, who is in charge of monetary policy and is a member of the monetary policy committee, has been given a one-year extension ahead of the end of his tenure. Mr. Patra, with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, played a vital role in dealing with COVID-related impact on the economy.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the re-appointment of Dr. Michael Debabrata Patra, Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a further period of one year with effect from 15.01.2024 or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” according to a release from the Centre.

Related Topics

business (general) / Reserve Bank of India

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.