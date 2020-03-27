Business

RBI Deputy Governor gets extension

B.P. Kanungo, Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), was given a one-year extension of service by the Central Government on Friday. His extension will be effective from April 2, 2020. A notification was issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) after the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the proposal for granting extension of service.

