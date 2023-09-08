ADVERTISEMENT

RBI clears Dipak Gupta’s appointment as KMB’s interim MD, CEO

September 08, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of Dipak Gupta as the interim MD & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMB) for a period of two months with effect from September 2, 2023, KMB said in a filing with the stock exchanges.  The bank, had on September 2, 2023, applied for RBI approval following the decision of Uday Kotak to step down as MD & CEO four months ahead of the end of his tenure. The board, while accepting Mr. Kotak’s resignation on September 2, had appointed Mr. Gupta, who was the deputy MD, as acting MD & CEO till December 31, 2023 subject to RBI approval. The bank has also suggested two names to the RBI for a regular MD & CEO after December 31, 2023.

